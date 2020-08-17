Lauren London Pledges Her ‘Eternal’ Love to Nipsey Hussle in Birthday Tribute

Instagram

The ‘Game’ star shares a poignant love note on what would have been her late boyfriend’s 35th birthday on Instagram, describing the ‘Dedication’ rapper as ‘Greatest Teacher’ among other things.

Model/actress Lauren London has pledged her eternal love to her late boyfriend Nipsey Hussle on what would have been the tragic rapper’s 35th birthday.

The “Dedication” star, real name Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019, aged 33, and on Saturday, August 15, Lauren shared a poignant love note to her baby daddy to mark his special day.

“King Ermias Best friend Twin Flame Greatest Teacher Beautiful Strong Vessel The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth (sic),” London wrote beside a black-and-white photo of the MC.

” ‘I Miss You’ will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th Eternally Yours, Boogie.”

Celebrities commented on Lauren London’s posts.

Celebrity friends including Jhene Aiko, Erykah Badu, La La Anthony and Karrueche Tran responded with messages of love, while Nipsey’s rap pals posted their own tributes on social media.

“Miss u loco (crazy),” wrote Snoop Dogg, who also expressed his heartache in new single “Nipsey Blue”, released on Friday.

Rick Ross paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the late rapper’s birthday.

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled shared, “Happy birthday day @nipseyhussle BLESS UP (sic),” and Rick Ross took to Twitter to write, “Perfect time to shine… Marathon continues…”