Lala Kent Blasts Designer Michael Costello for Refusing to Make Her Wedding Dress: ‘What a Clown’

The ‘Project Runway’ alum, who previously made headlines for shading Kylie Jenner for not giving certain designers credit for her looks, catches wind of the diss and quickly fires back.

Lala Kent has something to say about “Project Runway” alum Michael Costello, who previously made headlines for shading Kylie Jenner for not giving certain designers credit for her looks. The “Vanderpump Rules” star has taken to her Instagram account to slam the designer for refusing to make her a wedding dress.

“I trolled Kylie’s gram and found this,” Lala wrote on Instagram Stories on Friday, August 14 while posting a screenshot of Michael’s lengthy rant on the makeup mogul’s post. “What a clown. This dude. I literally blew him up to make my custom wedding dress-he would have gotten all the ‘tags & @’s’ he’s talking about. But I never heard back from him… why? Because I’m not ‘big enough.’ So cool out, Costello-you do the same s**t.”

Lala Kent claimed Michael Costello once refused to make her a wedding dress.

Michael caught wind of the diss and quickly fired back. Sharing his own receipts, he wrote on Instagram Stories, “You wanted us to dress you and we passed! You didn’t want to buy anything we also confirmed an appointment for you and it was a no show! Why are you complaining a whole year later? God bless.”

Lala didn’t let him to have the last laugh as she insinuated that he was simply getting a taste of his own medicine. “You made my point. You passed on me just like Kylie Jenner passes on you. Get over it,” the 30-year-old, who was rumored to be splitting from Randall Emmett after they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, clapped back.

Lala and Michael had an online back-and-forth.

In Michael’s rant to Kylie, he got bitter after he noticed Kylie’s shout-out to Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing in her Instagram post. “Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress,” he sarcastically wrote in the comment section. Accusing the mother of one of only promoting well-known brands and ignoring the work of lesser-known designers “unless it’s paid,” he continued, “And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag , mention or @ . . . Unless it’s paid.”

“And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what,” the designer added, before noting, “this post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I’m lucky if I get a decent pic to post. No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team . Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth!”