Kylie Jenner Third Wheeling Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker on Dinner Date

The brand ambassador for Estee Lauder is reunited with the Phoenix Suns star, who had been spending time in the NBA bubble, after his team failed to make the playoffs.

Kylie Jenner tagged along her sister Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend Devin Booker on a weekend outing. The Kylie Cosmetics owner joined the former Victoria’s Secret model and the professional basketball player for a night out in Malibu, California on Saturday, August 15.

The trio were spotted at the celebrity hot-spot Nobu to grab a bite. The famous sisters glammed up for the outing, with the 24-year-old model rocking a short cream-colored slip dress that she paired with an off-white cardigan, nude mules and her signature baguette bag.

Her younger sister Kylie showed off her curves in a tube top and bell-bottom pants that featured the same bold print. She wore beige kitten heels and accessorized with a fancy watch and some chunky jewelries. She was also seen wearing a cream-colored face mask at one point.

As for Devin, he kept it casual in a black hoodie, denim pants, black-and-blue sneakers and a beige cap. It’s not clear if Kendall arrived with her sister Kylie or Devin, but the catwalk beauty was seen walking behind the athlete while seemingly heading to their car.

The outing marks Kendall and Devin’s reunion after they were separated for a while when he spent time in the NBA bubble since July. He, however, was sprung from the bubble after his team, the Phoenix Suns, failed to make the playoffs on Friday, August 14.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumors after they went on a road trip together to Sedona, Arizona in late April. In May, the brunette beauty was caught picking up the 23-year-old shooting guard at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. Later in June, the alleged lovebirds were spotted on a dinner date at expensive sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu as soon as restaurants opened for dine-in.

They also appeared to spend time together before Devin entered pre-NBA bubble as they posted pictures with similar mountainous background last month. In his photos, the Michigan-born hunk was going on a hike at Slide Rock State Park in Sedona, Arizona.

Kendall posted her pictures, which were taken during a trip “few weeks ago,” a few days after Devin shared his. In her images, she was seen in a mountainous region with a body of water below. She did not mention the place where the pictures were taken, but fans were quick to put things together and guess that the two might have been at the same place at the same time for a romantic getaway, though they’re no featured in each other’s photos.