KUWTK Takes on Coronavirus, Khloe & Tristan’s Relationship & More in New Promo!

Of course, it isn’t just coronavirus causing drama for the famous family. For Scott, he’s seen reeling following the leaked news that he was in rehab.

“There couldn’t have been a bigger betrayal,” he shares in a confessional. “She leaked me being there to the press.”

While it’s unclear who Scott’s referring to, we’ll hopefully get more clarity once KUWTK returns.

As E! readers may recall, earlier this year, Scott briefly entered rehab to work on “past traumas.” The Flip It Like Disick star, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney, left the facility after a photo of him in treatment was leaked.

“I don’t trust anybody here,” Scott is heard telling Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.