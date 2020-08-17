Kim Kardashian Assures Kanye West’s Team Took Safety Precaution for Relaunched Sunday Service

Instagram

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rapper husband of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star resumes his weekly gatherings at their Wyoming ranch without a live audience.

Kim Kardashian is reassuring fans her husband Kanye West‘s re-launched Sunday Service gospel sessions are safe amid COVID-19.

The rapper resumed the weekly gatherings on Sunday, August 16 at the Wyoming ranch he and Kim share without a live audience, announcing the news on Twitter.

“Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming,” West tweeted. “We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK.”

Kanye West thanked his team for safe return of Sunday Service amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star added the event, which featured a choir performance, followed strict protocol to ensure all those participating were safe amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety, which is always top priority,” she tweeted. “It was filmed… without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”

Kim Kardashian assured Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir performed safely.

Kardashian’s tweet suggests she and the mogul are back on good terms after a marriage-saving break in Miami, Florida and the Dominican Republic. The couple has been at odds ever since Kanye went public with claims he and his wife considered aborting their first child, North, at a political rally last month. He then took to social media and attacked Kim and her mother, revealing he had been fighting for a divorce for two years.

The rapper later apologised to his wife, who put the whole ordeal down to her husband’s latest bipolar episode.