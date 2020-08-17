Katy Perry Treats Fans to a ‘Babycat Room’ Tour

Instagram

Katy Perry is more than excited to welcome her daughter with fiance Orlando Bloom. The “Fireworks” hitmaker has taken to her Instagram account to give her online devotees a sneak peek at her whimsical “babycat room” through a new video.

“Hey everyone, I’m going to show you my baby room – just a little sneak peek,” the 35-year-old soon-to-be mom greeted her fans on her “Smile Sunday” show that was posted on Sunday, August 16. Walking into the room, she said, “I have some little clothes on the wall, and then I have like, a little pink room.”

“So I have some little clothes on the wall!” she went on explaining before pretending to cry tears of joy. The room also had luxe gray details which were shown in romantic drapery, a cozy chair and silver hexagon shaped light fixtures. For her unborn baby, Katy opted for a small white crib that was placed against a wall in the center of the room.

Meanwhile, there was a spacious and diaper changing station around the corner. In the video, the Santa Barbara native also shared that she bought an outfit which is inspired from her first single “I Kissed a Girl”.

Prior to this, Orlando talked on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” about his feelings ahead of Katy giving birth to their first child. “I’ve been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl. I hope she’s going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there.”

Orlando’s first born 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was also said to be looking forward to meeting his baby sister. “I’ve got a 9-year-old boy. He’s got a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister so he’s excited too,” he shared, referring to Miranda’s other sons, Hart and Myles, with her husband Evan Spiegel. “It’s exciting times.”