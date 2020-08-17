Kanye West Wants to Create ‘Jesus Tok’ and Twitter Goes Wild With Jokes

WENN

The hip-hop star goes viral after saying on his Twitter account that he wants to create a Christian version of the popular app because he is ‘disturbed’ by the content.

Kanye West really knows how to garner people’s attention with his comment. The hip-hop star recently took to his Twitter account to express his disappointment in TikTok content that he dubbed “disturbing,” prompting him to suggest an idea of a Christian version of the popular social media app.

In his post on the micro-blogging site, Kanye revealed that he came up with the idea after watching TikTok videos with his daughter, North. “A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK,” he said in all-caps. “I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY.”

He continued, “WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN.”

His tweets quickly went viral as a lot of people started making all kinds of jokes about Jesus Tok. For instance, one person posted a video of a couple of men dancing along to a hip-hop Christian song at a train station along with the caption that read, “The first viral video on Kanye’s Jesus Tok.” Meanwhile, another uploaded a clip of one person stressing that, “Jesus is the only way to heaven,” after receiving a comment from a muslim. In the caption of the video, the said user joked, “Just downloaded Jesus Tok and this the first thing I see.”

Some other people, meanwhile, shared the same video of someone dancing to Doja Cat‘s hit song “Say So” while dressing up as Jesus. One more person joked that TikTok celebs would run to Jesus Tok if Kanye released it for real, while someone else said, “Imagine doing a duet with hologram Jesus to the tune of.. *insert your favorite Jesus song*.” There was also an individual who commented, “A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUSHUB I WAS WATCHING PORNHUB BY MYSELF AND AS A CHRISTIAN MAN I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY.”