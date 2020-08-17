Kanye West Trolled Over His Sunglasses Design

WENN

Some people point out that the design looks more like a headband design rather than sunglasses, with one saying, ‘This is literally what it looks like to have a plastic headband fall over when you lean forward.’

Kanye West has once again come up with a unique design for his Yeezy line. The rapper recently took to his Twitter account to share a slew of photos of what appeared to be sunglasses and people had so many questions because it didn’t look like sunglasses in the slightest.

Instead of the usual sunglasses designs, the ones that Kanye came up with looked like a headband that was made of woods. Some people even mistook it for a banana peel and pointed out that it looked like the ones that were worn in “Star Trek”. For instance, one person jokingly said, “This ain’t nothing new. I used to do this with my headbands all the time and pretend I was on Star Trek.”

“A bent piece of wood. Can you even see through it?!! Maybe Ye wants us to wear these so we can’t see how ugly the rest of the collection is,” another one wrote, as one other quipped, “this is literally what it looks like to have a plastic headband fall over when you lean forward.” Someone else commented, “But Kanye west Should stop this foolery, mbu now yeezy sunglasses.”

There was also an individual who said, “Oh hell nah y’all trippin trippin what is that ,?!!!?? He gon charge $250 for $1 headband u get from the dollar store.” On the other hand, one person commented, “What in the headbands is this?! I mean he could’ve came out with masks that have a fan in them! Geeze.”

This isn’t the first time Kanye’s Yeezy product has made a lot of people confused. Prior to this, he made headlines after he released the design for his crocs. One person said at the time, “Out of all the s**t Kanye could’ve done with that damn shoe.. he chose to make them some high class crocs?? We shall call them Croces.”