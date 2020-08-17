Jon Jones suggests UFC move to heavyweight is on

UFC superstar Jon Jones had a busy Monday on Twitter.
Roughly an hour after Jones shocked the mixed martial arts community by tweeting that he has willingly vacated the UFC light heavyweight title, the 33-year-old returned to social media and said he and the promotion are working toward his return to the octagon as a heavyweight:
Back in May, Jones claimed that UFC boss Dana White wasn’t willing to fund the all-time great’s switch to the heavyweight division and a bout versus top contender Francis Ngannou.
White retorted that Jones “couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time” during the coronavirus pandemic that forced the promotion to temporarily pause its schedule in March and hold events behind closed doors and without fans since UFC 249 on May 9.
After Stipe Miocic successfully defended his heavyweight crown against Daniel Cormier on Saturday night, Jones took to Twitter to declare that he would soon be the top fighter in the division:
Following the pay-per-view, however, White told reporters that Ngannou is ahead of Jones among heavyweights. Jones likely won’t compete unless a championship is on the line, so White may offer “Bones” to the winner of a currently unscheduled title match between Ngannou and Miocic.
It’s unknown if Miocic will fight again in 2020.
Jones hasn’t fought since he earned a controversial decision over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Feb. 8. Many observers and journalists scored the contest in favor of Reyes, who suffered the first loss of his pro career (12-1-0) that evening.