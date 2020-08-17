Jon Jones suggests UFC move to heavyweight is on

Back in May, Jones claimed that UFC boss Dana White wasn’t willing to fund the all-time great’s switch to the heavyweight division and a bout versus top contender Francis Ngannou.

White retorted that Jones “couldn’t be asking for a more absurd amount of money at a worse time” during the coronavirus pandemic that forced the promotion to temporarily pause its schedule in March and hold events behind closed doors and without fans since UFC 249 on May 9.

After Stipe Miocic successfully defended his heavyweight crown against Daniel Cormier on Saturday night, Jones took to Twitter to declare that he would soon be the top fighter in the division: