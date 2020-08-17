Joey Graceffa Issues Apology for Laughing at Shane Dawson’s Racist Jokes

Instagram

Taking to his Twitter account, the 29-year-old YouTube personality admits that he feels ‘so disappointed and embarrassed in my own ignorance and cowardice.’

YouTube star Joey Graceffa has apologised after a clip resurfaced of him laughing at influencer Shane Dawson making racist remarks.

Joey, 29, took to his Twitter account on Saturday (August 15) to release a statement regarding the since-deleted clip, admitting he “ignorantly chose an improper shade of foundation – which led to Shane making some racist jokes”.

“Although these ‘jokes’ made me uncomfortable, I was also complicit and at the time I was too intimidated to call out these offensive remarks,” Joey shared.

“Looking back, I am so disappointed and embarrassed in my own ignorance and cowardice. I take full responsibility for my mistakes, and for not putting a stop to what was happening right then and there.”

“I am deeply sorry to those who were offended and disappointed by my participation in the video. I am too,” he added. “While it was taken down many years ago, this still serves as a lesson that these issues should never be taken lightly – no matter what age you are.”

Shane has been the subject of much controversy lately, after being accused of trying to help bring down beauty influencer James Charles and sexualising a young Willow Smith.

“I know I have lost trust with many of you,” Joey concluded. “Although I am not owed anything, I ask you all for the opportunity to earn your forgiveness as I have grown so much since then.”

“I hope to regain your trust moving forward by continuing to use my platform to advocate against injustice, while educating myself along the way. Love, Joey.”