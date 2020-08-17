Jeremy Cameron and Tom Hawkins’ futures are linked, Geelong Cats, GWS Giants

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has suggested that Geelong’s loyalty to its stars will be tested this summer as the club weighs up a push to recruit GWS star Jeremy Cameron.

The Cats have been keen on bringing Cameron to Kardinia Park over the last few years, with the uncertainty around veteran forward Tom Hawkins’ future thought to be spurred by a potential Cameron signing.

While Cameron has previously indicated that he would like to remain at the Giants, he is yet to officially commit to the club, giving rival suitors hope of wooing him away.

After winning the Coleman Medal in 2019 with a career-best 75 goals, Cameron’s form has dropped away this season, dropping to 12th on the AFL’s goalkicking list, and a staggering 34th in score involvements after leading the league last year.

Jeremy Cameron is out of contract at the end of the year and has struggled for form this season (Getty)

In contrast, the 32-year-old Hawkins has been rejuvenated this season for Geelong, but is still uncertain on whether he will receive a multi-year deal from the Cats.

Cornes stated that Cameron would be a “perfect” fit at Geelong, and said the club would have to make a tough call on what they pay Hawkins this summer.

“Geelong have always been strong on rewarding loyalty, that’s why there was talk that Dangerfield didn’t get paid more than Selwood,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Tom Hawkins has to be rewarded for his form and his loyalty, albeit he is turning 32, so there’s a discount that comes with that.

“If you could get Jeremy Cameron into that Geelong mix that is perfect, because Cameron kicks six just like Hawkins did on Friday night if he gets the delivery. The Giants had 53 entries but it was pretty ugly and pretty messy.

The stats which reveal the startling drop off Jeremy Cameron in 2020 compared to a career-best 2019 (Nine)

“Jeremy Cameron is good enough. Does he deserve a change of attitude? Does his body language suggest that he would want one? You might be able to read into that and it does appear to be a good fit at the Cats.”

Despite Cameron’s drop-off in production this season, former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon still believed the 27-year-old was worth in excess of a million dollars per year.

“They’re startling figures and drop-offs,” Lyon told Footy Classified.

“With what he’s done in his career to this point, he’s worth a million dollars a year. That’s mediocre, and he’d be disappointed to see that.”

Tom Hawkins has been in sensational form up forward for Geelong this season and is seeking a new deal (Getty)

Cornes’ call on linking Cameron and Hawkins’ futures comes after Hawks great Shane Crawford urged a rival club such as Essendon, to lure Hawkins away from Geelong with a multi-year deal.

“He’s a Cat, he’s been a Cat all his life. However, he’s been getting one-year contracts,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“And yes, they will give him another contract next year for a year, but if you need a key forward for the next few years I’d suggest go and have a chat with Tom Hawkins and his management.

“Offer up a two-year deal, maybe even three, I reckon he would think about that.

“I just think from a stability point of view, to know he’s in the best form of his life, he’s got a family connection with the Essendon club.”