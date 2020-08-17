Isabel Wang / Pandaily:
JD.com reports Q2 revenue of $28.5B, up 33.8% YoY, net revenue of $9.1B from merchandise sales; announces $830M+ investment into JD Health by Hillhouse Capital — China’s e-commerce and supply chain company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618) Monday posted strong earnings results …
JD.com reports Q2 revenue of $28.5B, up 33.8% YoY, net revenue of $9.1B from merchandise sales; announces $830M+ investment into JD Health by Hillhouse Capital (Isabel Wang/Pandaily)
Isabel Wang / Pandaily: