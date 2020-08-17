INV Metals Reports Passing of Director Mr. James Clucas

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INV Metals (“INV Metals” or “Company”) (TSX: INV) provides an update on corporate matters. INV Metals holds a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver property (“Loma Larga” or “Project”), located in Ecuador.

Ms. Candace MacGibbon, CEO, stated, “It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Mr. James (Jim) Clucas, co-founder and director of INV Metals. Jim was passionate about the mining industry and held directorships in many junior mining companies pursuing his love of the business. Mr. Clucas was CFO of Inco Limited’s Canadian operations until 1984 and was involved in the development of several mineral deposits, including the Snow Lake Mine, Montana Tunnels and the Fenix Project. The Board of Directors would like to extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr. Terry MacGibbon, Chairman and co-founder, added, “Jim and I have been dear friends since the 1980’s, when we both worked for Inco in Sudbury. We have worked together on many mining projects since then and were co-founders of INV Metals over 15 years ago with a vision to develop nickel laterites. Supported by Jim’s leadership, INV Metals has since evolved into a gold exploration and development company with the acquisition of the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver project in 2012. All that knew Jim and his enthusiasm, optimism and passion for the mining business, will greatly miss him; especially the INV team who has enjoyed and benefited from Jim’s mentorship and unwavering support for the development of Loma Larga.”

