Indy 500 qualifying results: Pole, starting lineup for 2020 race at Indianapolis

Something feels right about an Andretti being on the pole for the Indy 500. The 2020 running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC) will start that way for the first time since 1987.

More than 33 years after his grandfather Mario won the pole for the Indianapolis 500, Marco Andretti finished Sunday’s Fast Nine Shootout with the fastest lap times on the board, a four-lap average of 231.068 mph. The moment was just as special as one might imagine after the Andretti family lost John (Mario’s nephew) in January to colon cancer.

“I was emotional,” Marco Andretti said after winning the pole. “It’s funny because I was screaming after the run, so I don’t have a voice. Everybody is thinking I’m crying, but I just can’t talk right now. I was emotional. We put so much into it. This place means so much to us as a family. We’ve just been through so many ups and downs at this place.

“Obviously, my cousin, John is riding with me, my grandfather from home. We know family is pulling for us. We live and breathe this sport, this race in particular.”

The 104th running of the Indy 500 was postponed from its typical May date amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for Aug. 23. Below is all you need to know about the starting lineup for Sunday’s race and more about how Andretti won the pole.

Who won the pole for the Indy 500?

Marco Andretti won the pole for the 2020 Indy 500 when he edged Scott Dixon by .017 mph, the third-closest margin in the history of Indianapolis qualifying. He did it Sunday after finishing Saturday’s qualifying session with the fastest lap times and giving himself the final run for the Fast Nine Shootout.

“Lap 1 was good,” Andretti said. “Lap 2 started giving me the hint that (Lap) 3 and 4 were going to be tough. I knew it was going to be interesting. I knew it was going to be close, too, because I was watching the speeds, knew what (Dixon) ran.

“The luxury of going last is you know the benchmark. Luckily we were just on the better end of that.”

Andretti’s pole at Indianapolis is the sixth pole of his IndyCar career. His team, which is owned by his father Michael, now has 42 poles in IndyCar.

Indy 500 qualifying results, starting lineup

The majority of the 33-car Indy 500 starting lineup was set Saturday, when all but the fastest drivers cemented their positions. Colton Herta qualified 10th and barely missed the cut-off for Sunday’s Fast Nine Shootout.

Each of the top drivers qualified Sunday with four-lap runs. Including the results of both qualifying sessions, below is the complete starting lineup for the 2020 Indy 500.