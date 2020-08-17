Indonesia reports 1,821 new coronavirus cases, 57 deaths By

© . Firefighters wearing protective suits spray disinfectant in the Indonesian Parliament amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta
JAKARTA () – Indonesia reported 1,821 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its infection total to 141,370, data from government’s COVID-19 task force showed.
The Southeast Asian country also added 57 new deaths, taking its fatalities to 6,207, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.
