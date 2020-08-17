India’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000 By

© . Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mumbai
MUMBAI () – India’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Monday, as infection numbers surged and total cases were nearly at 2.65 million.
The country reported a daily jump of 57,981 infections, taking the total to nearly 2.65 million, third only behind the United States and Brazil. The death toll jumped by 941, with the total now 50,921.
