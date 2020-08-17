‘I’ll Start Looking at’ Pardoning Edward Snowden By Cointelegraph

Donald Trump: ‘I’ll Start Looking at’ Pardoning Edward Snowden
Edward Snowden may be able to return to the United States if Donald Trump chooses to grant the whistleblower a presidential pardon.
According to an Aug. 15 report from , Trump said he was “going to start looking at” a possible pardon for the whistleblower, who has been living in asylum in Russia since he left the U.S. in 2013. The comments came shortly after Trump told The Post “a lot of people” think that Snowden “is not being treated fairly.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.