‘I Was Selling Honey to Survive.’ Then Mel Gibson Threatened to Sue.

“I was terribly anguished,” Ms. Agurto, 40, said in an interview. “I thought I could end up facing fines. What would happen to my family, to my finances? I’m a single mother of four and they depend on me.”

Chile’s quarantine has been among the longest and strictest in the world, and the country is still reeling from one of the highest per capita rates of infection. The government recently authorized Chileans to dip into their pension plans early to provide a lifeline to millions who are struggling to make ends meet as several sectors of the economy remain paralyzed.

After a couple sleepless nights, Ms. Agurto decided she had invested too much and effort in her artisanal honey brand to simply shut it down. She reflected on how much she admired William Wallace, the Scottish warrior Mel Gibson played in “Braveheart,” and decided to go public about the legal threat.

Her plight got plenty of sympathetic press coverage in Chile and beyond, free legal advice and a torrent of new orders. On Monday, Ms. Agurto said messages from would-be customers were streaming in by text message and on her social media accounts faster than she could read them.

The bulk sellers where she gets her honey are nearly out of stock.

“I’m sleeping three hours a night,” she said. “I have hundreds of messages I haven’t responded to.”

María José Arancibia, a lawyer in Chile who represents Ms. Agurto, said she had reached out to the actor’s attorney, hoping to negotiate a compromise. Ms. Arancibia said Miel Gibson intends to keep its name but plans to lose the actor’s image from the label.

Businesses and celebrities routinely send cease-and-desist letters to people who are profiting from copyrighted images, names and logos without authorization. Mr. Gibson’s lawyer, Leigh Brecheen, said that her client is not seeking to put Ms. Agurto out of business.