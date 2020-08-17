How to watch the Democratic National Convention this week

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Monday evening marks the official start of the Democratic National Convention, an event that for the first time will be mostly digital. The DNC will shape the platform of the party for the next four years and culminate in the official nomination of Joe Biden as the left’s choice for President alongside California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Thursday evening.

During a typical, non-pandemic convention week, Democrats would hold hundreds of in-person events, host thousands of members of the media, and mingle at parties galore. Events will certainly be more subdued this year, with the majority of coverage and attendance coming from people sitting in their living rooms instead of ballrooms in Wisconsin. Still, they’re happening, albeit in a less showy fashion.

Democrats plan on broadcasting two hours of live speeches and programming each night, coming from speakers around the country without live audiences. There will be no clapping, cheering, laughter, and Hillary Clinton will not dance to The Macarena. During the day, caucus and council meetings will also be open to viewers.

So how do you watch? Simply head over to demconvention.com, where you’ll be able to watch the curated main feed under the “Watch” tab on the top, or click on the “Schedule” tab and then the “Watch the livestream” button under every event’s listing.

Scheduling highlights with the link to watch

Monday, August 17, 9-11 p.m. (all times ET)

Speeches by senator Amy Klobuchar, senator Catherine Cortez Masto, governor Andrew Cuomo, governor Gretchen Whitmer, representative Jim Clyburn, representative Gwen Moore, senator Doug Jones, senator Bernie Sanders, and First Lady Michelle Obama. Performances by Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges.

Tuesday, August 18, 9-11 p.m.

Speeches by former acting U.S. attorney general Sally Yates, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, former secretary of state John Kerry, representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, former President Bill Clinton, and former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Wednesday, August 19, 9-11 p.m.

Speeches by senator Elizabeth Warren, speaker Nancy Pelosi, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, governor Tony Evers, governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, senator Kamala Harris as she accepts the Vice Presidential nomination, and former President Barack Obama. Performances by Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson.

Thursday, August 20

9-11 p.m.

Speeches by senator Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, governor Gavin Newsom, mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, senator Tammy Baldwin, senator Tammy Duckworth, senator Chris Coons, and Andrew Yang. Performance by The Chicks.

10-11 p.m.

Vice President Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination and speaks about his vision for America.