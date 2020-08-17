How to watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention on

This year’s unconventional U.S. Democratic National Convention gets underway online on Monday.

The four-day convention was initially planned to take place last month in Milwaukee, the largest city in the key presidential battleground state of Wisconsin, and had been expected to inject about $250 million US into the local economy.

While the format has drastically changed, the party will still make history by unveiling the nation’s first Black vice-presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The former attorney general of California, Harris — who is of mixed race — is also the first vice-presidential nominee of South Asian heritage.

The lineup of speakers over the four days includes two former presidents, two past presidential nominees, notable progressive Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and, of course, Joe Biden, who is expected to be confirmed as the Democratic presidential nominee Thursday.

Biden and Harris will be appearing from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.

Harris, speaking from the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington Friday, is the first Black and South Asian vice-presidential candidate. (Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press)

There will also be prime- musical performances by artists including Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, The Chicks and others.

Here’s how to follow along on News Network and online at CBCNews.ca:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug. 17-19):

Vassy Kapelos hosts an extended edition of Power and Politics from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, with the 7-8 p.m. hour designated the America Votes convention pre-show.

The Prime America Votes special kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on News Network with Carole MacNeil in Toronto, Lyndsay Duncombe in Washington and Katie Simpson in Delaware delivering extensive coverage of the prime- program and speeches.

After The National from 9 to 10 p.m., the Prime America Votes special continues until 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, CBCNews.ca will stream prime- events live between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

Key speakers on Monday, Aug. 17:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Michelle Obama.

Key speakers on Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Former secretary of state John Kerry.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seen testifying in Washington on Feb. 5, is one of the high-profile Democrats speaking at the convention. Her speech will take place on Tuesday evening. (Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press)

Key speakers on Wednesday, Aug. 19:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi​​​​​​.

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Senator and Biden running mate Kamala Harris.

Former president Barack Obama.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama, seen giving a speech in Atlanta encouraging people in Georgia to vote, will speak at the convention Wednesday. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Thursday, Aug. 20

Vassy Kapelos hosts an extended edition of Power and Politics from 5 to 8 p.m., including the America Votes convention pre-show from 7 to 8 p.m.

The Prime America Votes special runs from 8 to 11:30 p.m. with Lyndsay Duncombe in Washington and Katie Simpson in Delaware bringing extensive coverage of the prime- program and speeches.

Biden takes photos with audience members at the end of a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C., before the pandemic. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Key speakers Thursday:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Senators Tammy Baldwin, Tammy Duckworth and Chris Coons.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

CBCNews.ca will stream prime- events live between 9 and 11 p.m.

You can find more details about the convention, including daytime events, at DemocraticConvention.com.