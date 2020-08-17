How to Download a TikTok Video

With the fate of TikTok currently uncertain, it’s not surprising that you might want to retain access to your favorite videos, just in case the app is banned or changed in the future. Fortunately, there are a few easy-to-master methods of saving TikTok videos directly to your phone or other devices. Here’s how it’s done and everything you need to know about the process.

Download directly from the app

When you’re in the TikTok app, you can save multiple videos in seconds using the built-in tools. This will automatically create a video file on your device, and it’s easy to do.

Step 1: While watching a TikTok video, place your finger on the screen and perform a “long-press,” which requires you to hold your finger on the screen for several seconds. This should darken the video and bring up a shortcut menu with a few different options. One of the first will be an arrow icon that says Save Video. Select this, and you can start downloading your video. A progress bar at the bottom of the screen will fill up, and you can select Done when finished. No other steps required!

Step 2: If the long-press isn’t working for you or doesn’t seem to be available on your device, there is a more thorough option you can try. Start by taking a look at the right-side menu — the one you always want to hide but can’t — while you are watching a video. Look for the arrow icon labeled Share, and select it to get started.

Step 3: Your device will now bring up a sharing menu with a variety of options for sending the video to different locations. This menu will look different depending on whether you’re using iOS or Android, but the general process should be the same. Look for a download option that says Save, Save Video, or something similar. Select this, and the TikTok video should now be saved directly to your device. Select Done to move on.

Note: During this process, TikTok will ask permission to access your photo/video app if you have not previously given it. TikTok needs this permission to download the video, so you will need to enable the connection for a successful download.

Download using a third-party tool

Saving a video via TikTok is quick, but it does come with two notable downsides. First, it places a TikTok watermark in every video, one you can’t easily remove. Second, video creators can put a block on their videos so that no one can save them using the TikTok app, so there’s no guarantee you will be able to download the video you want.

Luckily, third-party apps have stepped in to provide an alternative, allowing you to download TikTok videos and remove the watermark at the same time. Here are several of our favorites and tips on how to use them.

DVDVideoSoft: This Windows tool is an ideal solution for when you want to download multiple TikTok videos on your desktop machine. It’s also very versatile and allows you to save in a variety of formats, including MP4, MOV, and MP3. All you need to get started is to drag and drop a TikTok URL directly into the screen.

MusicallyDown: This browser-based app is one of the quickest solutions available. Just paste the TikTok URL in the form and select Download to begin. The tool will automatically remove the watermark, but you can choose to retain it if you prefer. The tool is free and void of any usage restrictions, but you will have to go to the webpage each time you want to download a video, which could be a little time-consuming.

ExpertsPHP: This is another web-based app that makes downloading TikTok videos a matter of pasting a URL and hitting Download. Once done, you will be given an option to download either the watermarked or non-watermarked version of the video, and though there aren’t format options to choose from, downloads are quick and reliable.

