Wall Street Journal:
How small VOIP operators in the US are being used to perpetrate robocall scams related to social security, COVID-19, and more — Mom-and-pop carriers are a key link in the telecom system. They can also open the door to scams. — When you receive a robocall, chances are someone like Nick Palumbo collects roughly $0.0024 a minute.
How small VOIP operators in the US are being used to perpetrate robocall scams related to social security, COVID-19, and more (Wall Street Journal)
Wall Street Journal: