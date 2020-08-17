Hotel security inquiry in Melbourne sees training flaws exposed

Serious flaws in the training given to security guards have been exposed during a probe into Victoria’s hotel quarantine program.

Security guards at the quarantine hotels were given just a 30-minute training module to prepare, which experts say was more suited to raising general public awareness than for someone dealing with the virus.

Alarmingly, the module asked whether everyone should wear a mask and according to a July version, people were required to answer “false” to the statement.

Serious flaws in quarantine security have been exposed on the first day of an inquiry in Melbourne. ()

“Clearly this is misleading for health care workers or quarantine staff if they thought they didn’t need to wear a mask, when I would consider it crucial,” Professor Lindsay Grayson told the inquiry.

Masks have since become mandatory in Victoria.

The hotel quarantine inquiry, led by former judge Jennifer Coate, is investigating the COVID-19 outbreaks among staff and private security guards at the Rydges on Swanston hotel and Stamford Plaza, which have been partly to blame for the state’s second wave.

Premier Daniel Andrews today said he would front the inquiry if called.

Professor Grayson described the questions the security guards had to answer as “completely inaccurate” for workers who came into contact with COVID-19.

“At the it was reliable for the general community, but completely inaccurate for anyone in health care or working in quarantine.”

Operational documents also stated if security guards were able to keep the 1.5m distance with travellers in hotel quarantine, they did not need to use PPE when accompanying them out for fresh air, exercise breaks or if they were at their doorway delivering food.

Professor Grayson said if appropriate PPE was worn it would dramatically reduce the risk of virus transmission in all interactions with travellers.

“The assumption is anyone entering quarantine is infected until proven otherwise.”