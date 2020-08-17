Hong Kong leader says U.S. sanctions an ‘inconvenience’ By

© . Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, attends a news conference in Hong Kong
HONG KONG () – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday U.S. sanctions against her will cause “inconvenience” in her personal affairs, but nothing she will take to heart.
Lam was speaking a week after Washington imposed sanctions on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials for actions it said curtailed political freedoms in the former British colony.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.