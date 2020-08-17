Here are 30 song lyrics from Queen to Abba commonly misheard by Scots music fans

There can be times where we can lose all inhibitions to the songs that we love – but sometimes it can have embarrassing consequences.

Singing the wrong lyrics to something is a common occurrence among all of us, and that even includes those who are involved in the industry themselves.

An attempt to remedy the blushes from blurting out the wrong lines usually ends up in argument with your pal who has had the pleasure of listening to your misstep.

Earex spoke to more than 2,000 people in the UK for a study on this subject, and it revealed that nine in ten of us actually own up to the misfortune of mishearing songs.







Some of the common culprits they found was classics by the likes of The Police, Abba and Taylor Swift.

More than half of the people surveyed for the study said the words weren’t pronounced correctly, while four in 10 put the mistake down to the song being too fast.

An eighth claimed it was down to their hearing getting worse.

Clare Campbell from Earex said: “Many of these songs have been sung by people for years, but it seems we have been singing the wrong lyrics all this .

“With lyrics no longer printed in magazines or on the back of the cassette case or CD cover, it can be easy to hear one thing and think that’s what is being said.

“But while it might be entertaining when someone gets it wrong, it’s worrying to know that this could be affected by deteriorating hearing.

“Poor hearing can result in people feeling left out of social events and an example is not being able to hear music correctly which could make some people embarrassed.

“The results show that mishearing songs affects Brits of all ages, but despite this many younger adults feel they are too young to get their hearing checked.

“People should be getting their ears checked similar to how they do their sight and their teeth, don’t wait until it’s too late.”

It also emerged that it takes an average of six times to listen to the same song before Brits feel confident they know the lyrics, and 56 per cent have searched online for the correct words.

While a third have had it pointed out to them that they were singing the wrong lyrics, a sixth only found out they had been mishearing them when they saw them on a screen at karaoke.

Here is the top 30 most misheard lyrics:







1. The Police’s ‘So Lonely’ – ‘Sue Lawley’. Correct lyric: ‘So lonely’

2. Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen’ – ‘Feel the beat of the tangerine’. Correct lyric: ‘Feel the beat from the tambourine’

3. R.E.M.’s ‘The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite’ – ‘Calling Jamaica’. Correct lyric: ‘Call me when you try to wake her’

4. Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ – ‘All the lonely Starbucks lovers’. Correct lyric: ‘Got a long list of ex-lovers

5. Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ – ‘Kicking your cat all over the place’. Correct lyric: ‘Kicking your can all over the place’

6. John Travolta and Olivia Newton John’s ‘Summer Nights’ – ‘Tommy Moore’. Correct lyric: ‘Tell me More’

7. Fat Boy Slim’s ‘Praise You’ – ‘I have to praise you like a shoe’. Correct lyric: ‘I have to praise you like I should’

8. Starships’ ‘We Built This City’ – ‘We built this city on sausage rolls’. Correct lyric: ‘We built this city on rock and roll’

9. Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – ‘Saving his life from this warm sausage tea’. Correct lyric: ‘Spare him his life from this monstrosity’

10. Tina Turner’s ‘Steamy Windows’ – ‘Stevie Winters’. Correct lyric: ‘Steamy Windows’

11. TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’ – ‘Don’t go Jason Waterfalls’. Correct lyric: ‘Don’t go chasing waterfalls’







12. Anne Marie’s ‘Ciao Adios’ – ‘Shower the horse I’m done’. Correct lyric: ‘Ciao adios I’m gone’

13. Johnny Nash’s ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ – ‘I can see clearly now, Lorraine is gone’. Correct lyric: ‘I can see clearly now the rain is gone’

14. Adele’s ‘Chasing Pavements’ – ‘Or should I just keep chasing penguins’. Correct lyric: ‘Or should I just keep chasing pavements’

15. The Clash’s ‘I Fought the Law’ – ‘I thought the law had a long one’. Correct lyric: ‘I fought the law and the law won’

16. OutKast’s ‘Hey Ya!’ – ‘Shake it like a photo of a picture’. Correct lyric: ‘Shake it like a polaroid picture’

17. Craig David’s ‘Re Rewind’ – ‘When the crowd say post a letter’. Correct lyric: ‘When the crowd say Bo Selecta’

18. Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ – ‘Here we are now, in containers’. Correct lyric: ‘Here we are now, entertain us’

19. Michael Gray’s ‘The Weekend’ – ‘I can’t until we can do it again’. Correct lyric: ‘I can’t wait for the weekend to begin’

20. Rihanna’s ‘Only Girl (in the world)’ – ‘I want you to love me like I’m a hot pie’. Correct lyric: ‘I want you to love me like I’m a hot ride’

21. Elvis Presley’s ‘Suspicious Minds’ – ‘We’re caught in a trout’. Correct lyric: ‘We’re caught in a trap’

22. Rihanna’s ‘We Found Love’ – ‘We found love in a soapless place’. Correct lyric: ‘We found love in a hopeless place’

23. Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking out Loud’ – ‘Take me into your lemon arms’. Correct lyric: ‘Take me into your loving arms’

. Madonna’s ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ – ‘Poppadom Peach’. Correct lyric: ‘Papa don’t preach’

25. The Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’ – ‘Steak and a knife, steak and a knife’. Correct lyric: ‘Stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive’

26. John Legend’s ‘All of Me’ – ‘I give you oil of me’. Correct lyric: ‘I give you all of me’

27. Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Zephyr Song’ – ‘Fly away on my sofa’. Correct lyric: ‘Fly away on my Zephyr’

28. The Beatles’ ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ – ‘I want to hold your ham’. Correct lyric: ‘I want to hold your hand’

29. Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ – ‘These ants are my friends, they’re blowin’ in the wind’. Correct lyric: ‘The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind’

30. Missy Elliot’s ‘Get ur Freak on’ – ‘Get your free cone’. Correct lyric: ‘Get your freak on’