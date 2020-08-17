health minister Greg Hunt announces mental health support package for second lockdown during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Minister Greg Hunt has announced an additional $31.9 million to assist Victorians who are suffering during the course of the lockdown with their mental health .

As part of the national response to Victoria’s recent COVID-19 outbreaks , 15 new adult mental health clinics will be set up for an initial period of 12 months.

Mr Hunt urged Victorians suffering during the pandemic to reach out for help.

“It’s okay not to be okay,” Mr Hunt said.

A joint Mental Health Taskforce between the Commonwealth and the state will be led by a former Victorian chief psychiatrist.

And an additional $5 million will be targeted at digital and online assistance for those who are part of higher risk groups, such as people living with eating disorders and members of the LGBTI community.

“These are important areas where this additional -hour assistance will help save lives and protect lives,” Mr Hunt said.

“We need to give Australians the hope of the future and support through mental health additional levels of assistance,” Mr Hunt said.

“There’s extraordinary Australian resilience, but that resilience still needs to has to be backed by support of mental health.”

CEO of the National Mental Health Commission Christine Morgan says with the reimposition of restrictions in Melbourne mental health facilities are seeing an increase in severe cases coming forward.

When presenting to Victoria’s new mental health centres you will be assessed on your level of need and provided information on relevant services.

“We will be providing that assistance through our primary health networks to try and ensure any Australian who needs our mental health support services can afford them and can access them,” Ms Morgan said.

Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.