Ayesha Little also addresses her feud with both her baby daddy and his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves, noting that she and the ‘Bigger Picture’ rapper are in ‘a weird situation.’

The feud between Lil Baby and his baby mama Ayesha Little continues. On Sunday, August 16, the later took to her Instagram account to rant over the “My Turn” artist refusing to buy her car, prompting her and their son Jason to ride in ubers to commute.

In an Instagram Live, Ayesha highlighted how dangerous it could be for her and the four-year-old boy to be with strangers amid COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re pretty much putting ourselves in a position to actually catch COVID-19 from one of our drivers who possibly had it because they’ve been driving around people all day,” she said.

“He tries to be petty towards me but he puts Jason in a bad situation,” she continued. She also claimed that Baby promised her a car for “the second time, two years in a row.” Additionally, she shared that Baby once told her that she has to “act a certain type of way” to get his money.

Later in the livestream, Ayesha addressed her feud with both her baby daddy and his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves, noting that she and Baby were in “a weird situation.” She went on saying, “On top of how he made it about how I kinda walked away from my situation, he also has a girlfriend that could possibly be in his ears that hates my guts too–no matter how cool she’s trying to be. She hates my guts too because she felt like I humiliated her.”

“She was trying to hurt me, I was trying to hurt her. We had low jabs at each other but you know, I got over it,” she added. “I let her have him, I let him have her. I can’t understand why we can’t all be friends.”

Ayesha also denied blowing Baby up for a car. However, she did admit that she reached out to the rapper when her car “really went bad, and we needed that car that he had been promising us for two years that he, by the way, never gives to us.”

Just a few days ago, Ayesha slammed Baby for buying Jayda a Birkin bag while falling to make child support payments. “@LILBABY_1 JASON’S SCHOOL TUITION HAD AN OUTSTANDING BALANCE BEFORE THE VIRUS EVEN CAME ABOUT I HAVE EVERY EMAIL,” she wrote. “DUE TO YOU NEVER PAYING IT THEY TOOK MY BABY OFF THE PORTALS SO HE WON’T RECEIVE ANY VIRTUAL LEARNING PROGRAMS FROM HIS SCHOOL BECAUSE THEY BASICALLY KICKED HIM OUT.”

In response to that, Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, claimed that he “Got Some Checcs That I I Ain’t Touch They For Loyal An Jason …… (sic).” He went on to rage online, “I get the n****s you f**king ain’t buying you Birkins or whatever but don’t go to the Internet and act like I don’t go above and beyond for my son (sic).”