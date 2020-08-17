Google warns Australians that the government's proposal to make it pay for news content would put user privacy at risk, threaten free Search and YouTube results (Jamie Smyth/Financial Times)

Jamie Smyth / Financial Times:
Google warns Australians that the government’s proposal to make it pay for news content would put user privacy at risk, threaten free Search and YouTube results — Internet group has also paused licensing deals with outlets due to proposed regulation,nbsp; — Google has warned …
