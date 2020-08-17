German watchdog launches Amazon investigation

Article content continued

The cartel office was not immediately available to comment.

An Amazon spokeswoman said the company’s policies were designed to make sure its partners set competitive prices.

“Amazon selling partners set their own product prices in our store,” the spokeswoman said. “Our systems are designed to take action against price gouging,” she said, adding that those who had concerns should contact its support team for its merchants.

Up until 2013, Amazon had prevented traders from offering their products via other online sites at a lower price than on its market place, a policy Germany’s anti-trust watchdog forced it to abandon.

Last year, Amazon reached a deal with the German authority to overhaul its terms of service for third-party merchants, prompting the office to drop a previous seven-month investigation.

© Thomson 2020