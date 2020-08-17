Gerald McCoy out for season with ruptured quad

Gerald McCoy was one of the biggest signings for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but unfortunately he will not be able to suit up for the team until 2021 at the earliest.

McCoy left practice with an injury on Monday, and Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones told reporters the veteran defensive lineman suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon. Jones said McCoy will undergo surgery and be out for the 2020 season, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

There was initially concern that the six-time Pro Bowler had suffered a torn ACL, which would have been a similar injury in terms of severity.

The Cowboys have bolstered their defensive line this offseason with several veteran signings, the most recent of which was pass-rusher Everson Griffen. They also signed defensive tackle Dontari Poe and still have DeMarcus Lawrence, but McCoy was expected to play a huge role for them.

McCoy’s deal with the Cowboys was for just north of $18 million over three years.