Full schedule, teams, date, time and NBA finals guide

The 2020 NBA playoffs officially tips off tomorrow morning as the top eight teams from the Western and Eastern conferences battle it out for championship glory at Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort.

What was scheduled to commence back in April has finally arrived after the NBA resumed its regular season last month following a four-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will no doubt have their eyes on NBA superstar LeBron James who this season led the LA Lakers to their first NBA playoffs appearance since 2013.

Despite his team finishing first in the Western Conference, it will be a tough journey for James to become a four-time NBA champion with the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks poised to make some noise.

Should the Lakers at least make it past the first round of the playoffs, the club is set to honour legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others earlier this year, with a “Black Mamba” jersey.

Defending NBA champions Toronto Raptors are without their Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who departed for the Clippers during the off-season, but even without the All-Star, the team still finished second in their conference and will no doubt fancy their chances to make history again.

Here’s everything you need to know about tomorrow’s playoffs:

Who plays who?

The top eight teams from each conference will face off against each other before the winner from the Western and Eastern conference meet in the NBA finals to determine this year’s champion.

All match-ups between teams are a best of seven games series.

Eastern Conference regular season standings:

Milwaukee Bucks (56-17) Toronto Raptors (53-19) Boston Celtics (48-24) Indiana Pacers (45-28) Miami Heat (44-29) Philadelphia 76ers (43-30) Brooklyn Nets (35-37) Orlando Magic (33-40)

(1) Milwaukee vs. (8) Orlando – Game 1 begins on Wednesday at 3.30am AEST

(2) Toronto vs. (7) Brooklyn – Game 1 begins on Tuesday at 6.00am AEST

(3) Boston vs. (6) Philadelphia- Game 1 begins on Tuesday at 8.30am AEST

(4) Indiana vs. (5) Miami – Game 1 begins on Wednesday at 6.00am AEST

Western Conference regular season standings:

Los Angeles Lakers (52-19) Los Angeles Clippers (49-23) Denver Nuggets (46-27) Houston Rockets (44-28) Oklahoma City Thunder (44-28) Utah Jazz (44-28) Dallas Mavericks (43-32) Portland Trail Blazers (35-39)

(1) LA Lakers vs. (8) Portland – Game 1 begins on Wednesday at 11.00am AEST

(2) LA Clippers vs. (7) Dallas – Game 1 begins on Tuesday at 11.00am AEST

(3) Denver vs. (6) Utah – Game 1 begins on Tuesday at 3.30am AEST

(4) Houston vs. (5) Oklahoma – Game 1 begins on Wednesday at 8.30am AEST

How to watch?

Every single game from the NBA playoffs and Finals series can be watched on NBA League Pass.

ESPN on Foxtel and Kayo Sports will also broadcast a select number of playoff games and will feature every match from the Conference Finals and NBA Finals.

Where will the NBA playoffs take place?

The entire playoff series will be from within the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. The venues for all games will be inside the Arena, Field House and Visa Athletic Centre.

Will there be a live audience?

The NBA will not allow an audience of any kind with no tickets available for the NBA playoffs and Finals.

ODDS

TAB currently have the LA Clippers as favourites to win it all, paying $3.75 to become this year’s champions.

Milwaukee are second-favourites to win paying $4.00 while the Lakers are third at $4.25