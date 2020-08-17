FSU’s Warren Thompson apologzies for COVID-19 comments

Florida State wide receiver Warren Thompson has put his issues with the school aside.

Three days after he called out the school for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Thompson made a statement apologizing and supporting coach Mike Norvell.

“Playing football with Florida State University, my coaching staff and my teammates is exactly what I want to do,” Thompson’s since-deleted statement read, according to USA Today Sports. “With all the fear in the world, the confusion and concerns regarding this matter may cloud judgment on this arising problem in this country. My apologies on comments earlier this week that did not accurately depict my feelings towards this program and its leadership. “Today I am grateful for the diligent efforts from myself and Coach Norvell to move forward. I am hopeful that this will be a great season of Seminole football. I am also confident in Coach Norvell and the future ahead of us.”

Thompson, a sophomore, slammed the program in an Instagram post last week after another wide receiver on the team tested positive for COVID-19. Thompson says he was lied to about conditions of other players as well as his current health situation. He also says the program cares more about its future than the current athletes.

FSU wide receiver D.J. Matthews confirmed on social media that he tested positive for the virus. Matthews is the second Florida State player to confirm a COVID-19 case, with lineman Andrew Boselli testing positive in March.

While some conferences already have canceled or postponed their fall sports seasons, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, the ACC released a statement saying football will be played this fall, which means FSU would be able to compete despite COVID-19 concerns.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, alongside FSU, vowed to play football in 2020, saying it would be detrimental to the athletes to not play. DeSantis also endorsed various health measures put in place by FSU on Wednesday, which include temperature checks, social distancing in team meetings and masks in social settings.

FSU will kick off the 2020 season against Georgia Tech on Sept. 12. The team has key matchups against Notre Dame on Oct. 10 and Clemson on Nov. 21.