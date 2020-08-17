Four young men killed as their car crashes into a house

Four young men who were killed when their car crashed into the side of a house and burst into flames screamed ‘help us’ as rescuers battled to save them.

Locals dashed outside after the ‘horrific collision’ on the A4 in the Wiltshire village of Derry Hill, near Calne, at 3am yesterday morning.

Retired builder Peter Connolly and his wife Margaret tried to save the young men from the blaze after the car slammed into their home, but the fire was too intense.

The terrified young men, two of whom are believed to be called Jordan and Ryan, shouted ‘help us’ as the couple desperately tried to come to their aid.

Mr Connolly, who is in his 70s, told The Sun: ‘I’d gone up to bed just after 2am because I was watching the TV downstairs.

‘I’d just nodded off when there was a sound like a bomb going off. It made the whole house rattle and shake. I was sleeping just 4ft from where the car struck the house.’

He said the collision into his property blew out the windows in his home and caused his wristwatch to stop working at the moment of the crash.

Police said all four victims died at the scene, where officers and a forensic team were investigating today as devastated friends and relatives laid flowers at the scene.

Scorched grass and boarded up windows on a property next to the A4 near Derry Hill today

Floral tributes are lined up at the crash site on the A4 near Derry Hill in Wiltshire today

The car is removed from the scene on the A4 in the Wiltshire village of Derry Hill yesterday

A group of young men and women could be seen paying their respects at the side of the A4 at around 12.30pm today.

They appeared to be assisted by police and stayed for around 20 minutes, surveying the site.

Further tributes have been made to the men, some of whom are believed to have been in their teens, on social media.

Robert Merrick, a local councillor, said: ‘The tragic news that we have lost four young men from Calne at the start of their lives in a tragic car accident is devastating.

‘My thoughts are with the families and friends at the and I offer you any support you may need.

‘The community of Calne will come together once again to help you and your families at this . I am so deeply, deeply sorry.’

Officers have today begun an investigation into the crash, which led the vehicle to catch fire

Scorched grass and boarded up windows on the property next to the A4 near Derry Hill today

Officers laid out marker cones at the scene of the crash today as they began their probe

Fellow town councillor Sam Pearce-Kearney said: ‘My thoughts are with the families and friends of the four young males who tragically died after their car crashed into the side of a house in Derry Hill.’

Locals said accidents happened ‘too frequently’ on the road and revealed they had warned it was unsafe.

Parish council vice-chairman Jim Cook said the speed limits were ‘really not conducive to safe driving’ because they suddenly went from 60mph to 40mph as motorists entered the village.

Superintendent Steve Cox, of Wiltshire Police, said: ‘This was an absolutely horrific collision.

One of the floral tributes at the crash site on the A4 at Derry Hill is pictured today

A vehicle is driven past the floral tributes at the crash site on the A4 near Calne today

Police appeal for witnesses today in a sign following the crash on the A4 near Derry Hill

‘All blue light services attended the scene and were met with devastating scenes. All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.

‘Their families have been informed and we are in the process of assigning each family with specialist trained officers.

‘My thoughts and the thoughts of all at Wiltshire Police are with them all today.’

Paying tribute on Facebook, a resident said: ‘RIP boys. Truly gutted the world won’t be the same without you.’

At the crash site, Mr Cook said it was a ‘terrible tragedy’ but that ‘speed is such a factor of our lives these days’.

The car is removed from the scene yesterday following the collision on the A4 near Calne

Police forensic officers investigate at the scene of the crash on the A4 yesterday

He told ITV: ‘We are very worried as a council and as residents of course about the speed limits on the A4.

‘They are 40mph in this area but they come from de-restricted 60mph. Those changes in speed limits are really not conducive to safe driving.’

A 75-year-old woman crashed into a building off the same road 15 miles east in Marlborough just last month.

Sheila Gillett was on her way to place flowers on the graves of her late husband and son when her Ford Mondeo collided with the town hall.

A police forensic officer at the scene yesterday following the crash on the road

Police at the scene yesterday clean up some debris from the side of the road after the crash

Police said the A4 and the A342 remained closed while investigation and recovery work was going on.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Angus Macpherson, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire, said: ‘Really tragic news following a collision in Derry Hill.

‘My thoughts are with the families and friends of the four young men who sadly died. My thoughts are also with all emergency services colleagues who attended the scene.’