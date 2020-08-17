Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for China By

WASHINGTON () – A former Central Intelligence Agency officer was arrested and charged with spying for China, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.
The Justice Department in a statement said Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was arrested on Friday on a charge that he conspired with a relative of his, also a former CIA officer, to communicate classified information to Chinese intelligence officials. The criminal complaint was unsealed on Monday.
