‘For All Mankind’ Season 2 Filming Again Underway

Filming resumed today on the second season of “For All Mankind,” despite the ongoing pandemic, reports Deadline.

When filming was halted in mid-March on almost all TV shows and movies, the cast of “For All Mankind” had two episodes left to shoot from the season two order.

“For All Mankind” was one of the Apple TV+ debut shows that launched last November, and with filming underway, it could be one of the first shows to have a second season premiere. Apple has renewed all of its launch shows for a second season, including “See,” “Dickinson,” and “The Morning Show.”

The show is being filmed on the Sony lot in Culver City, as Sony Pictures TV has been working to return scripted series to production with safety precautions in place.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, “For All Mankind” is a sci-fi series that imagines what the world might have been like if the global space race had never ended and the space program had remained a priority. The story is told through the lives of NASA astronauts and engineers, along with their families.

The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones, and Jodi Balfour.