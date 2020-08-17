Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigns, plans to run for head of OECD

Article content continued

Last week, Trudeau tried to shut down speculation that his finance minister was on the way out, taking the unusual step of issuing a statement to say he had full confidence in Morneau and that reports of policy clashes between them were false.

On Monday, Trudeau’s statement also highlighted the way they had worked together, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every step of the way, Bill and I have worked closely together, along with our team of cabinet ministers and caucus members to help Canadians navigate this challenging time,” Trudeau said.

“Our number one priority has been supporting Canadian families and businesses the best and fastest way possible. Thanks to his unwavering leadership and commitment to service through the pandemic, our government has laid the groundwork for a strong economic recovery.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020.