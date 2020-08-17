Federal Government Action Needed to Save the PNE

Article content continued

“Even with cost cutting measures, the Exhibition is staring down at project debt of up to $19 million by the end of the year. For a non-profit organization, this could be a fatal blow,” says Ledger. “We desperately need the CEWS or some other support from the federal government to save the PNE.”

In June, CUPE 1004 and the other unions representing PNE workers wrote to Finance Minister Bill Morneau urging federal government action, outlining the historic and ongoing significance of the PNE, the economic benefits it provides to the region, and the impact COVID-19 is having on the over 4,200 people the PNE employs every year. To date, there has been no response from the federal government.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a serious toll on CUPE members at the PNE, and even through these tough times they are still dedicated to this 110-year-old institution,” says Ledger. “But we need the federal government to step in, or there won’t be a PNE for CUPE members to help rebuild.”

In an effort to mount pressure for federal government action, CUPE 1004 has launched a Save the PNE campaign. The union is urging British Columbians to visit SavethePNE.ca, where they can send messages to Finance Minister Morneau calling for federal action.

Andrew Ledger, CUPE 1004 President: 604-324-2440 or [email protected]

Greg Taylor, CUPE National Communications Representative: 604-842-7444 or [email protected]

