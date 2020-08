iPhone Maker Foxconn Says China’s ‘Days as the World’s Factory Are Done’

China will no longer be the world’s manufacturing epicenter going forward, according to Apple’s largest supply chain partner Foxconn, which has been gradually expanding its operations in other countries amid the U.S.-China trade war. ”No matter if it’s India, Southeast Asia or the Americas, there will be a manufacturing ecosystem in each,” said Foxconn chairman Young Liu, according to Bloombe…