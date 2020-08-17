Europe Mixed; Asian Data and Sanofi in Spotlight By .com

© .



By Peter Nurse

.com – European stock markets are seen opening mixed Monday, amid conflicting news from Asia and as Sanofi (NASDAQ:) seeks an acquisition.

At 2:20 AM ET (0620 GMT), the contract in Germany traded 0.2% higher, the contract in the U.K. rose 0.1%, while in France dropped 0.3%.

Earlier Monday, China’s central bank injected liquidity into its financial system, added 700 billion yuan ($101 billion) of one-year funding via the medium-term lending facility, seeking to keep a fragile economic recovery on track.

China’s economy, the second largest in the world, has been showing signs of recovery of late, although consumption has failed to keep pace with a rebound in industrial output.

This news contrasts with data which also emerged showing Japan was hit by its biggest economic on record in the second quarter, as the world’s third-largest economy shrank an annualised 27.8% in April-June.

In corporate news, French pharma giant Sanofi (PA:) said Monday that it entered into an agreement to buy U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:) for a sum of roughly $3.36 billion.

Oil prices advanced Monday, following recent signals that supply and demand are returning closer to balance after the coronavirus outbreak and a spat between Saudi Arabia and Russia caused a dramatic oversupply earlier this year.

The U.S. and China postponed talks planned for the weekend aimed at reviewing progress at the six-month mark of their phase-one trade agreement. But China is already expected to import a record 32 million barrels of U.S. oil in August, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, easing concerns that it won’t meet its purchase commitments.

The OPEC+ producer bloc, which also includes Russia, will meet this week in the form of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to discuss production levels.

futures traded 0.8% higher at $42.33 a barrel, while the international benchmark contract rose 0.7% to $45.11.

Elsewhere, rose 0.4% to $1,956.95/oz, continuing to trade in an elevated range just below the $2,000 level. traded 0.2% higher at 1.1863.