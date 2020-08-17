Ethereum 2.0 Presents a ‘Much Harder’ Challenge Than We Thought By Cointelegraph

Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum 2.0 Presents a ‘Much Harder’ Challenge Than We Thought
co-founder Vitalik Buterin says he would “freely admit” that Ethereum 2.0 is “much harder” to implement from a technical perspective than he had expected.
Buterin made his remarks during a debate with maximalist Samson Mow on Peter McCormack’s podcast on Aug. 16.
