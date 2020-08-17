Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes After 3 Executive Producers Are Fired From Talk Show

Warner Bros.

While Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman are ousted from the daytime talk show, DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss has been promoted to be co-executive producer.

An internal investigation by WarnerMedia on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” following toxic work environment allegations results in the firing of three of the show’s top producers. It has been reported by Variety that Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with the daytime talk show.

The news was delivered to staffers in an emotional video conference on Monday, August 17. During the call, host Ellen DeGeneres allegedly issued another apology amid the damning accusations leveled at the show and herself.

Admitting that she “wasn’t perfect,” Ellen said, “I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes.” She went on saying, “I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”



A source also told PEOPLE that the 62-year-old TV personality “was emotional, she was emphatic about making it better and making herself more available. She acknowledged she can be introverted at times and she apologized if that was ever seen as hurtful.”

“They’re putting in real structures and resources for people so this never happens again and that is extremely important to Ellen. She was emotional seeing everybody. They’re family,” the source continued.

Another source, meanwhile, claimed that Ellen told the staff that “she’s been dying to see them, that she couldn’t because of the investigation and she really wanted them to hear from her that this is a reset, things are changing and things are going to be better moving forward. And she’s committed to that.”

While Leman, Galvin and Norman were ousted from the show, DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss is promoted to be co-executive producer. Variety also reported that executive producers Andy Lassner, Mary Connelly and Derek Westervelt still remain on the show.