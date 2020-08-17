Drew Lock eyes growth for young offense, “equal balance” in his decision making

In his first training camp as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, Drew Lock eyes accelerated growth for his young offense as he strives to find “an equal balance” between gunslinging and smart, conservative play.

“I’m going to take the shots when they’re there, and put (the ball) in some windows if need be,” Lock said following Monday’s practice. “But I’m also understanding that taking care of the ball is the No. 1 thing for us.”

Monday’s practice brought a solid showing by Lock, who carved up the No. 2 defense for much of the morning and found an array of targets in both team and 7-on-7 sessions, including several grabs on vertical routes by Courtland Sutton.

The quarterback said his trust with Sutton continues to deepen, while Lock keeps working on cohesion with fresh faces in the wideout corps (rookies Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler) and uncertainty up front (Lloyd Cushenberry and Austin Schlottman battling at center, the right tackle face-off between Demar Dotson and Elijah Wilkinson).

