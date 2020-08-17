Donald Trump Turned Down Again When Trying to Hold Melania’s Hand

The president is roasted online after he’s caught on camera attempting to grab his wife’s hand several times, but she refuses to hold his hand as they step off Air Force One.

– Donald Trump‘s show of affection to his wife Melania Trump has been once again not reciprocated by her. The president was caught on camera being repeatedly turned down as he attempted to hold hands with his wife.

On Sunday, August 16, the couple was joined by their son Barron Trump when they arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC after flying in from New Jersey. As they descended the stairs of Air Force One, POTUS tried to grab his wife’s hand several times, but she was apparently not in the mood of holding hands and pulled her hand from him.

This is not the first time the First Lady turned down Trump’s attempt to hold hands in public. Back in January, the former model abruptly pulled her hand out of her husband’s while attending a College Football Championship as they stood on the field before singing the National Anthem.

Upon seeing the new video, people can’t help mocking Trump over his rejected attempt to show affection to his wife. “She purposely put her bag in her left hand to prevent what he’s trying to do,” one person tried to read Mrs. Trump’s mind.

“Nope. She doesn’t want him touching her,” another remarked. “Lmaooooooo she hatesssss him more than we do,” a third person speculated. Another guessed, “Or she’s trying to keep her dress down from wind. But you keep doing you.”

Someone else quipped, “Soon as he’s out the White House she’s divorcing him.”

Trump and his family returned to Washington DC on Sunday after his brother Robert died on Saturday. The president visited his younger brother in the hospital in New York City the day before his passing. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Following the news of Robert’s death, Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have sent their condolences to Trump. The presumptive Democratic presidential candidate wrote, “Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

Harris then followed suit, releasing a statement on behalf of herself and husband Douglas Emhoff. “Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time,” the California senator tweeted. “Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you.”