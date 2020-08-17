Doja Cat Seems Unbothered by Nas’ Diss on ‘Ultra Black’

Instagram

Instead of fiercely responding to the shade thrown at her on Nas’ new black anthem, the ‘Say So’ singer/rapper calmly expresses her thoughts in a TikTok video.

Doja Cat has responded to Nas throwing shade at her on his new single “Ultra Black”. Instead of fiercely responding to the diss, the “Say So” singer/rapper seems to be unbothered as she calmly expresses her thoughts in a new TikTok video.

The Friday night, August 14 clip featured Doja listening to the new Esco track in the background. “I’m so offended and upset by this song,” she sarcastically said. “Have you guys heard ‘Fruit Salad’ by The Wiggles?”

In his new track, Nas took a jab at Doja for allegedly being involved in an online racist chatroom. Highlighting the black pride, Nas rapped on the song, “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black.” Doja’s name started trending on social media shortly after the song was released as a lot of people came to her defense.

One of the defenders wrote online, “nas really speaking on doja cat being ‘anti black’ like he wasn’t beating on Kelis (a whole black woman) for years…,” referring to Kelis who accused her ex-husband of domestic violence when they were married. “Weird how terry crews & Kanye west were RIGHT THERE saying the most c**n s**t on twitter but Nas decided to name drop 23 year old Doja Cat who makes POP MUSIC lmaaooooo! These ‘grown men’ are B***HES,” someone else commented.

Earlier this year, Doja received heavy backlash after old videos of her interacting with a group of white supremacists in a chatroom made its way out online. Additionally, the “Boss B***h” artist was slammed for one of her songs that is called “Dindu Nuffin”. It was such an offensive title given that it’s a slur that’s used to denounce black victims of police brutality and violence. Doja later apologized several times over the controversy.