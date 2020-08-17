Diljit Dosanjh to resume work with a new project based on 1984 riots

Diljit Dosanjh’s fan following worldwide is unbeatable. The actor rocks both the Punjabi and the Hindi film industry with his performances and singing talent. His single videos too drive people crazy. His latest one G.O.A.T. was even featured on one of the billboards in Times Square, New York.

The actor is now excited to resume work. According to reports, the first project he will work on once the lockdown is completely lifted is Ali Abbas Zafar’s film based on 1984 Delhi riots. Incidentally, he has done a Punjabi film on a similar topic titled, 1984. Speaking about this collaboration he said, “Yes, I am really looking forward to this film. Once lockdown restrictions are removed, we will decide on the dates.”