Deals: Amazon Takes $50 Off iPad Mini 5, Starting at $349.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi

Amazon this week has a discount on Apple’s iPad mini 5, introducing $50 markdowns on the 64GB and 256GB Wi-Fi models of the 7.9-inch tablet.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 5 for $349.99, down from $399.00, and the 256GB Wi-Fi model is on sale for $499.99, down from $549.00.

$50 OFF iPad mini 5 (64GB Wi-Fi) for $349.99

While these aren’t quite the lowest ever prices that we’ve tracked for the iPad mini 5, discounts on this tablet have been infrequent this year, so if you’ve been waiting for a sale Amazon’s discounts are solid options.

