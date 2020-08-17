Clevinger, Plesac caused divide within Indians clubhouse

Cleveland Indians pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac made a very poor decision to go out in Chicago following the team’s game against the White Sox on Aug. 7, and their teammates weren’t too happy about it.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, at least one Indians player said he’d opt out of the season if both pitchers remained on the active roster. While some accepted their apologies, the anger over their actions was enough for the club to demote them to the team’s alternate training site.

Clevinger and Plesac’s actions reportedly caused a divide within the clubhouse, Passan added, and star shortstop Francisco Lindor, among others, said they’d leave the team if the pair rejoined the club in Detroit over the weekend.

The team felt that both pitchers violated their trust. Although Clevinger and Plesac haven’t tested positive for COVID-19, the potential exposure of the team to the virus was enough to frustrate them. They were even more frustrated because pitcher Carlos Carrasco is at higher risk of coronavirus infection after being treated for leukemia last year.

While the Indians haven’t suffered any large loses following the demotion of Clevinger and Plesac, the long-term effects could prove to be costly. While Carassco, Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale have handled the load in their absence, the talent of Clevinger and Plesac will be needed to win a World Series title this season.

However, both players definitely should definitely continue to suffer the consequences for their actions, and there’s always the possibility that Cleveland adds to their pitching staff via trade.