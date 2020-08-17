Claire Holt Shares Her Anxiety Over Postpartum Struggles

Instagram

The former ‘The Originals’ star takes to Instagram to share a snap of her bare baby bump while opening up about her excitement as well as her worry before giving birth to her second child.

Pregnant Claire Holt has called on fans to offer their postpartum tips as she awaits the arrival of her first daughter.

The 32-year-old “The Originals” actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday, August 15, to share a snap of herself posing with her bare bump out, while asking fans for their parenting tips.

“35 WEEKS. I’m excited to meet this little girl but I’m SO anxious about losing it again,” Claire wrote. “The recovery, sleep deprivation, feedings, 2 kids 17 months apart, a pandemic… It’s a lot.”

“I know how lucky I am and I know each stage is temporary, but I’m still feeling stressed about how I’ll cope mentally. I think it’s important to share that I have always had help. I never want to pretend that I do it on my own (I am completely in awe of women who do).”

She added, “That being said, I still felt overwhelmed, embarrassed/guilty that I was struggling, and not at all like myself after I gave birth. Did anyone have a totally different postpartum experience the second time? Tips?”

Claire is expecting her second child with husband Andrew Joblon. The couple already shares 16-month-old son James.