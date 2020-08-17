China’s Geely Automobile first-half profit drops 43% on coronavirus hit By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Geely automobile maker logo at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing

SHANGHAI () – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings (OTC:) Ltd said on Monday first-half net profit fell 43%, as the coronavirus outbreak slammed the brakes on auto sales in the world’s biggest market.

Geely, China’s highest-profile automaker globally due to the group’s investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG (DE:), posted January-June profit of 2.3 billion yuan ($331.37 million), versus 4.01 billion yuan in the same period a year prior.

