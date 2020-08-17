China approves 11 fixed-asset investment projects worth $5.5 billion in July By

BEIJING () – China’s top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said it approved 11 fixed-asset investment projects worth 38.2 billion yuan ($5.50 billion) in July.
The record high power output and consumption in August was related to hot weather, which leads to more power usage and also reflects a recovering economy, Meng Wei, spokeswoman with the NDRC told a news briefing on Monday.
